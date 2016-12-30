Former caregiver charged with identity theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former caregiver for a home care service provider has been arrested and charged with identity theft.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Cassandra Chrisman in November 2015.

During the investigation, agents learned that from September through November, 2015, Chrisman accessed a client’s debit card and made unauthorized personal purchases totaling more than $3,000.

The TBI says Chrisman is no longer employed as a caregiver.

On August 25, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Chrisman, 28, with one count of identity theft.

She was arrested Friday and booked into the Davidson County jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.