NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Volunteers are in Nashville to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

Kickoff will be Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. CST at Nissan Stadium. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

Click here for more about Saturday events leading to the Bowl game.

Nebraska is making its first ever trip to Nashville and comes into the game 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten.

Tennessee and Nebraska have met on the gridiron only twice in their history. Nebraska holds a 2-0 advantage in the series.

The NFL’s bag policy will be in place at Nissan Stadium Saturday. Click here for further information on the bag restrictions.

More than 68,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville for the game. Downtown parking information can be found by visiting ParkItDowntown.com.