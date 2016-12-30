Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds’ son says his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo)
Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo)

Todd Fisher says the actresses will be buried together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many celebrities.

RELATED: Reynolds and Fisher up and down in life, together in death

Fisher says no date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private. A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalized.

Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles coroner’s office released Fisher’s body to her family. Chief of Operations Brian Elias says an examination of Fisher was done, but he stopped short of calling it an autopsy and would not provide any details on what tests were done.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday and Reynold passed away the next day.