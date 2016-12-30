Clarksville police searching for armed robbery suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a check cashing business at gunpoint in Clarksville Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at the Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Clarksville police reported the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

He reportedly told the clerk he had HIV and needed the money for pills.

The suspect raised his shirt and showed the clerk a black handgun in his waistband, according to Clarksville police.

The clerk gave him money from the drawer he fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.