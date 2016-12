CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cheatham County deputy is the first to be assigned to a new cancer awareness cruiser Thursday.

Deputy Monica Mackin is the first assigned to the new cruiser.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to keep Cheatham families and their fighting loved ones always in their thoughts.

All female road deputies will have their choice of regular cruisers or “bad to the pink” ones when their vehicle is due for replacement.