68 shoplifters arrested by Franklin police in 30 days

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police have arrested 68 shoplifters in 30 days, recovering $36,000 in stolen merchandise.

Authorities worked with security at Cool Springs Galleria to make the arrests during operation “Not in our Mall” which ran from Black Friday to Christmas Eve. Six plain-clothes officers from Franklin Police Department’s Flex Team concentrated on Franklin’s Cool Springs area.

“Using a combination of plain-clothes police officers in unmarked cars and uniformed officers, we set out to keep shoppers safe this Christmas,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “We also wanted to send a very strong message to criminals: Not in Franklin, and not in our mall.”

Franklin police are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute offenders arrested during this operation.