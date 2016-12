MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –The Macon County Sheriff confirms that three people died in a trailer fire on Boyd Road Friday.

The home was located on the 130 block of Boyd Road.

A cause of the fire has not yet been identified and authorities have called the state fire marshal in to investigate.

Crews will remain on the scene and then assist if needed.

