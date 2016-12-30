3 home invasion suspects captured on I-40 ramp in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three home invasion suspects were taken into custody after fleeing from police in Bellevue Friday morning.

Officers responded to an early morning call at the Bellevue Heights Apartments on Amberwood Circle.

Metro police told News 2 the three suspects attempted to break into an apartment and the victim called 911.

Police saw the suspects flee in a white Lexus sedan and head toward Interstate 40.

The Lexus stopped while getting onto the eastbound ramp to I-40 at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

The suspects took off running and were taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.

