NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is recovering after she was stabbed in the hand south of downtown Nashville late Wednesday night.

It happened on Perkins Street, just of Lafayette Street, around midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the woman was involved in an argument, which resulted in her being cut on the hand.

Her injuries were not said to be serious and she is expected to recover.

Police did not release if any arrests were made.

No additional information was released.