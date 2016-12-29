Victim scares off would-be thieves by firing weapon during attempted carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attempted carjacking victim scared off a group of people who tried to steal his car in Antioch early Thursday morning.

It happened on Lori Drive around 1 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man said he was in his car when three white men with bandanas over their faces approached him and attempted to open the car door.

The man fired his legally-owned weapon in self-defense and the three men ran away, according to police. One of the suspects fired a shot as the group was fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

K-9 officers were called in to track the suspects but were unable to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.