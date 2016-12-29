Vacant north Nashville home destroyed in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vacant home in north Nashville is considered a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday night.

The fire began at a home in the 900 block of Silver Road off West Trinity Lane around 10:15 p.m.

Fire officials told News 2 flames were visible throughout the home when crews arrived on the scene.

No one was living in the home, which also caught on fire a few years back, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was released.