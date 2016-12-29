TV stolen from honor display in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a television from a display honoring homicide victims in Clarksville.

Clarksville police reported the theft occurred on Dec. 14 around 8 p.m. at the Montgomery County Public Library on Pageant Lane.

Police released surveillance video of a man entering the library and taking the 32 inch flat-screen TV with a DVD player from the Wings of Love display.

The Wings of Love display was set up for families of 423 homicide victims to remember their loved ones.

The TV was next to a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments hung by each family.

The suspect was seen entering the library in a green sweatshirt and exiting with the TV in a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS or their website.