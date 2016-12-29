THP trooper helps family stuck on Christmas

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sometimes a simple act of kindness can make a tremendous impact.

On Christmas, Abigail Sherman said she was sitting in her car waiting for her husband at a Pilot gas station on Baileyton Road in Greeneville. Sherman said she saw a state trooper stop at the gas station to help a family dealing with car problems.

“This state trooper pulled over beside a lady and man who were standing outside with their little girl with what appeared to be car problems and had their hood popped, opened his hatch and pulled out a big stuffed animal from a box in the back then motioned for the little girl to come over and squatted down and gave it to her,” said Sherman. “She had the biggest smile on her face, hugged it tight, and skipped around beside the car laughing and holding her new friend.”

Sherman snapped a photo of the interaction and posted it to Facebook, saying it melted her heart. She said she appreciated law enforcement and the sacrifice they make to be away from their families on Christmas.

“If the state trooper in this picture happens to see this post, THANK YOU!,” wrote Sherman. “Thank you for sacrificing your needs and wants for the public. Thank you for being caring and loving! Thank you for all the things behind the scenes that most people never know about that you do. Thank you for being there when everyone else would run the other way. Truly, THANK YOU for your service!”

Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the man in Sherman’s photo as Trooper Jeremiah Downs, stationed in Hamblen County. Elizabeth Davis, a manager at the gas station said the little girl was three years old and they were able to get the families car back together on the road.

“This officer was very sweet and helped this little girl have a merry Christmas even though they have been stuck here for six hours,” said Davis.