Teen arrested for murder of 16-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for the murder of another teen.

According to Metro police, Kevonta Williams was taken into custody on Thursday.

He is accused of shooting 16-year-old Ricky Hambrick on Dec. 20. Hambrick was discovered on the roadside near the intersection of Mattie Street and East Lane off Buena Vista Pike in Bordeaux.

Police say a nearby resident found his body, and other people in the area reportedly heard something that was likely gunfire earlier that morning.

Hambrick was a junior at Whites Creek High School and played on the school’s football team. The teen dreamed of one day working in the criminal justice field.

No details have been released about a cause for the shooting.

