TDOT worker dies from injuries after being struck on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation worker critically wounded on Christmas Eve after being struck by a car on I-40 has died.
A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that James “J.R.” Rogers died on Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. at the hospital.
Roger’s girlfriend, Rachel Cunningham, posted to a CaringBridge.com webpage writing, “It wasn’t what we wanted, but tonight we had to tell this sweet, kindhearted, knucklehead of a man goodbye. We all loved so much, thank you for everything and all the thoughts and prayers.”
Rogers, who operated a TDOT help truck, was changing a tire in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Hermitage exit when a car hit him around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.
He was also a football coach at Cheatham County High School.
The school Tweeted they are grieving the loss of our coach and friend.
According to an arrest affidavit, driver Dennis Castellanos-Moreno was not paying attention to slowing vehicles, causing him to stop his car too quickly, lose control, and hit Rogers.
He was arrested and charged with driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Castellanos-Moreno, has since posted $5,000 bail and been released from jail.