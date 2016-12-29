TBI asks for help in East Tennessee homicide investigation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hoping the public can help in a homicide investigation that began Christmas Eve.

The bureau is helping the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigate the death of a woman found along Herb Hodge Road in Gray, Tennessee.

The victim was identified as Keila Taylor, 40. An autopsy is being performed to determine her cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case, specifically Keila Taylor’s whereabouts prior to Saturday afternoon, is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.