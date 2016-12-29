Small plane makes hard landing off runway at West Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small plane made a hard landing off the runway at a West Nashville airport on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority confirms it happened at 1:25 p.m. at the John C. Tune airport just off the Centennial Boulevard exit of Briley Parkway.

The Piper PA-46 reportedly ran off the runway while landing and came to rest in a grassy area near the Runway Safety Area.

It’s unclear how many people on board at this time, but no one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified shortly after the incident. According to their records, the plane is registered to a company out of Glenview, Illinois.

