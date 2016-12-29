New location of Nashville’s New Year’s Eve bash could impact businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Restaurants, bars and honky tonks in and around downtown Nashville are preparing for one of the busiest nights of the year: New Year’s Eve.

Nashville’s massive celebration, Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville, has been moved this year from Broadway to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

That could mean less business for some restaurants and bars on Broadway than in previous years since most of the huge crowd will be roughly a mile away.

But that’s not the case everywhere.

Acme Feed & Seed has sold 1,500 pre-sale tickets to its private New Year’s Eve party. The general manager, Monte Silva, said he doesn’t expect any impact because of the move.

“We think there may be less traffic Downtown,” said Silva. “But we’re not anticipating much of a difference in our business.”

For another perspective, moving the New Year’s Eve bash from Broadway to Bicentennial Mall could be a boost for businesses around the new location.

Robert Walker owns Germantown Pub, which sits just two blocks from the new festival site.

The pub is hosting its own celebration.

“The foot traffic that will bleed over from the area where they’re going to do the note drop should be tremendous for all the businesses in the area,” Walker said.

For more information about Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight, click here.