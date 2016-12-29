New details released about unsolved murder in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police hope new suspect information will help them solve the death of 30-year-old Anthony Jacobs. His murder has gone unsolved for nearly a year.

On Feb. 4, Anthony Jacobs was in the mobile home park where he lived and worked on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

Three men burst into his elderly neighbors’ home. They handcuffed them and almost killed them.

When Jacobs heard the commotion, he rushed to help and wrestled one of the three gunmen.

The neighbors escaped but Jacobs was shot and later died.

Authorities are now releasing new details about the suspects.

Two of them had handguns and one had an assault rifle. They also had access to clothing with embroidered sewn-on patches, like clothing law enforcement or bounty hunters wear.

The suspect descriptions include:

• Male White: 5’5″-5’8″, 25-35 age range, 150lbs-160lbs, brown long hair (not closely cropped, not lengthy)

• Male Black: 5’8″-6’0″, 30-35 age range, 170lbs, slim build but not skinny

• Male Black: 5’5″-5’7″, 25-35 age range, 170lbs-200lbs, heavier build

News 2 spoke with Anthony’s brother at the mobile home park. He had not visited his brother’s old home since the day he was murdered.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” said Daniel Jacobs. “If the suspects were caught, it would bring me a lot of joy to know that my brother can rest in peace.”

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a newer model, dark blue 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai.

Anyone with information about Jacobs’ murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. An electronic tip can also be sent by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.