Nashville man wanted in July stabbing death of girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’re searching for a suspected murderer accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death last summer.

Dillard Faulkner, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Shanequa Murray, 24, who was killed in the couple’s Mona Drive home in Hermitage.

Efforts to locate Faulkner have been unsuccessful thus far.

According to a press release, he called 911 about Murray’s injuries on July 3. She was taken to Summit Medical Center where she died.

Faulkner reportedly told detectives her wound was self-inflicted. However, an investigation determined otherwise.

Anyone seeing Dillard Faulkner or knowing his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.