Metro police investigate after body found burned to death in east Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are the Nashville Fire Department are investigating after a person was found burned to death in an east Nashville yard.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and found the person on fire in the front yard of a home near the corner of Oakhurst and Riverside drives around 7:45 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department are both investigating to determine if the person committed suicide.

Riverside Drive is currently closed while the investigation continues.

No additional information was immediately released.