Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 1100 block of Weaver Farm Lane around 11 p.m.

A spokesman with the Spring Hill Police Department confirmed a man was shot and killed in a shooting involving an officer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

