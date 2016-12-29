Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at a home in the 1100 block of Weaver Farm Lane around 11 p.m.
A spokesman with the Spring Hill Police Department confirmed a man was shot and killed in a shooting involving an officer.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.