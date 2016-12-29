First 20K at Nashville’s New Year Eve to get special LED wristbands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re just two days away from one of the city’s biggest events—the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville event.

Officials announced Thursday that the first 20,000 people who show up will get a special LED wristband that will light up during Keith Urban’s concert.

The gates open at 4 p.m. and AT&T will host the official pick-up location for the wristbands on Seventh Avenue near the entrance to the Nashville Farmer’s Market.

The wristbands were made by Hurdl, a Nashville-based technology startup, and will turn the audience into an interactive lightshow. Its backend software also collects fan data for event organizers.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations begins at 4 p.m. with Mayor Megan Barry raising the Music Note at 6:15 p.m. The 145-foot note will drop at midnight as Music City rings in the new year. Click here to view the full event schedule, hour by hour.

This is the eighth annual celebration and the first at a new location at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The city has issued a complete list of permitted and prohibited items for the night. Click here to view the full list.

Road closures began on Monday, December 26. View a full list of closures here.

Parking will be available downtown and transportation including ride-sharing and shuttles will be offered from various points within the city. View details for parking and transportation here.

You can download Nashville New Year’s Eve app from the App Store or Google Play to view information ranging from music, the fireworks, and more.