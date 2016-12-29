Festivities begin in downtown Nashville for Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fun has begun as thousands of people descend on Nashville for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

The UT Vols are taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday at Nissan Stadium. The game begins at 2:30 p.m.

But ahead of the game, there is plenty to do for fans on Lower Broad—and it’s all free to attend!

The Fan Zone has food, drinks, live music, and other football festivities on Broadway between First and Fifth avenues until 9 p.m.

The Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Eating World Championships begins at 4 p.m. and is followed by the Battle of the Bands.

Marching bands from both Tennessee and Nebraska will perform down Broadway from 5 until 8 p.m., with a concert from country singer Montgomery County right after.

Broadway from First to Fifth avenues is closed now through mid-morning Saturday for Music City Bowl Fan Zone activities.

Click here for more details on Friday’s game about parking and stadium rules.