CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking for help from the public as they search for a man missing since late November.

Jamal Rudd, 19, was last seen Nov. 26 at the Ringgold Apartments around 9 a.m.

Rudd was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS or their website.