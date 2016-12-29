Armed robbery suspect wanted in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who walked into a Clarksville Mapco and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The crime was captured on surveillance earlier this week on Dec. 26 at the store on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The video shows the suspect walk into the store and wait behind a customer until the cash register was opened by the clerk.

The man then steps up to the counter and points a gun in the clerk’s face. The clerk is seen handing over the cash before the suspect walks out of the store and two customers lay on the floor.

Police say he fled on foot behind the store in the direction of the apartments on Jack Miller Blvd.

He is a black male wearing a University of Georgia hat and witnesses described him as being around 6 feet tall with a normal build.

If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Tranberg at 931-648-0656 ext 5482, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591.