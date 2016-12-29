3 charged after Mt. Juliet teen shot while they played with gun

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three juveniles have been charged after one was shot in the neck as they played with a gun on Tuesday.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Davis Corner Road shortly after 1 p.m. where they spoke with the three teenagers.

According to a press release, the juveniles initially said someone pulled into the driveway of the home and fired at the victim before leaving.

Authorities say they later determined the teenagers were inside playing with the gun before the shooting happened, and other teenagers at the home attempted to hide it in the woods.

Detectives reportedly searched the area thoroughly and recovered the gun.

“Once we arrived at the residence, we got conflicting statements from witnesses,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Once we got everyone to cooperate and tell the truth, we determined the juveniles were playing with a gun and hit the victim in the upper part of his body.”

News 2 spoke with the injured teenager after the shooting on Tuesday. He said he could’ve easily died and can’t stress enough that kids need to be safe with guns.

All three teenagers are set to appear in juvenile court on charges of filing a false police report.

One was also charged with possession of a handgun under the age of 18, tampering with evidence, and reckless endangerment.

“The juveniles are very fortunate that this situation didn’t rise to a level to where someone was killed,” stated Bryan. “There is absolutely no room for playing around with a dangerous weapon.”