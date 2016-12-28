Visitation to be held for Portland family killed in Gallatin crash

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three family members that were killed in a crash in Gallatin on Christmas Day will be laid to rest this week.

William Hobbs, Reba Cooke and their 3-year-old son Colton all died in the crash. Two other children inside the car at the time of the crash, a 5-month-old and a 6-month-old, are still in the hospital.

Visitation will be held Friday at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, Tennessee, at 2 p.m.

Gallatin police say Hobbs rear-ended another car on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and lost control of the vehicle.

The car flipped, hit an embankment and caught fire.

Gallatin police said all five people in the car were unrestrained and ejected.