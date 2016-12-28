Titans make roster changes Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans made several changes to the team’s roster on Wednesday.

The team promoted NT Antwaun Woods from its practice squad and placed DE Mehdi Abdesmad on injured reserve.

The team also added OLB Kourtnei Brown and WR K.J. Maye to the practice squad.

Woods signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent this year following the draft.

As a four-year starter and a senior captain at Southern California, he totaled 113 career tackles, eight sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Brown joins the Titans after spending the last season plus with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.