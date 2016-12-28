Titans finale vs Texans is important to franchise

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016, file photo, Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo celebrates his tackle of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Nashville, Tenn. As of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, Orakpo is just two sacks shy of matching his career-high. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016, file photo, Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo celebrates his tackle of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Nashville, Tenn. As of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, Orakpo is just two sacks shy of matching his career-high. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Their starting quarterback is out and there is no chance to make the playoffs, but the Titans final game against the Texans is important. Just ask them.

After a season of ups and downs, the Titans have a chance to finish off the year with a winning record and that is important to the players.

“Very important. Opportunity to have a winning season. I haven’t had one here in a long time, finish 9-7, finish strong, getting ready for next year and carry that momentum to next year,” said Brian Orakpo, linebacker.

“Getting a win would mean a whole lot for this team and just the whole organization and for the city to finish 9-7 from where we were in the past,” added Avery Williamson, linebacker.

The Titans have not had a winning season since 2011, and beating the Texans to end the year on a positive note is priority number one this Sunday for a team that continues to trend upward.

If the Titans are able to get a win, they’ll finish the year with a 5-3 record at home, which is something everyone has been wanting for a very long time.