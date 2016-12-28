Tennessee state parks to offer free guided hikes for New Year’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee residents can start the new year by going on a guided hike in a state park.

Guided hikes will be available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at 55 parks.

“Our First Day Hikes are our most popular annual guided event statewide,” said Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “It’s a great way to start your New Year’s resolutions off right and see the wonder of our state during this beautiful season.”

The program is a part of the America’s State Parks First Day hikes initiative. Hikes range from all skill levels and lengths. For more information, visit TNStateParks.com.