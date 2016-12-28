Teen still missing after running from mom at Providence Marketplace

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are actively searching for a teenage boy who ran away from his mom at the Providence Marketplace on Monday.

Police say it happened at 11 a.m. on Dec. 26 when Luke Vogel ran off while they were shopping.

His mother said she couldn’t find him after 35 minutes and called police. He was not found when officers arrived.

Luke is a white male, approximately 6feet tall, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. It is possible that he is in the Nashville, Lebanon, or Bristol area.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Luke Vogel, they are urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.