NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 1400 NES customers lost power early Wednesday morning after a utility pole was knocked down in the Edgehill area of Nashville.

According to a Metro Police dispatcher, the downed pole was located near 1411 14th Avenue South.

The dispatcher said as the pole fell, the breaker attached to it exploded, causing the outage.

NES crews restored power to the area around 6 a.m.

The outage was first reported just before 4 a.m.

