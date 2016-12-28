Police say strong leads after 2 carjackings, 3rd attempt in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two carjackings and an attempted one in East Nashville Tuesday in just a matter of hours has police following strong leads.

The attempted carjacking happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Eigth street, but the driver was able to get away.

Police told News 2 less than 15 minutes later a woman was approached in the 900 block of Boscobel Street by two teens with a gun who took her silver Infiniti.

And in the third case, a group of teens with guns approached a victim also on South Eigth Street near Russel Street before getting away with his car.

Cory Herring told News 2 he was taking a break from work, sitting in his car, when a group of people passed by.

“I saw them coming up from behind. I didn’t think anything of it,” said Herring.

He went on to explain that a teenage female first approached him on the passenger side of his car asking for a cigarette.

“I asked how old they were. They said 17. I started to pull the cigarette back and they pulled out guns,” Herring explained.

In a matter of seconds, Herring said he had two guns pointed at his face.

“They took the keys from me, took my wallet, took my phone and took off in my car,” he told News 2.

The suspects took off in his 2002, four-door gold Honda Accord that Herring had just paid off.

Metro police say over the last month there have been about a dozen carjackings in Davidson and surrounding counties that may be related.

The string of carjackings has Herring’s mother concerned.

“If these kids are out here doing this in broad daylight, Cory was lucky he didn’t get shot but somebody else may not be so lucky so I’m hoping that nobody else is a victim.”

Detectives from several precincts are involved in a coordinated investigation of the cases and active leads are being pursued.

If you have any information you’re urged to call crime stoppers.