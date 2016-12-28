Police: Bellevue carjacking suspect ditches car because he can’t drive stick shift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a group of men involved in an attempted armed carjacking that ended when carjacker realized he couldn’t drive a stick shift.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bellevue Plaza at the intersection of Highway 70 S and Old Hickory Boulevard in Bellevue.

According to police, the victim told officers he left a store and was heading back to his car when a group of five to seven guys complimented it.

When the victim got into his car, he said one of the guys used an Uzi to tap on the car window. The victim ran off to call 911, leaving his car behind.

Metro officers said the carjacker tried to drive off in the car, but quickly realized he could not drive a stick shift, so he ran away.

The victim was not hurt.

Authorities say it’s unclear if any of the other guys in the group with the carjacker were involved.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Metro police.

Reporter Josh Breslow will have a full report on News 2 at 4:30 p.m.