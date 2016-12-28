Ohio officer replaces PlayStation after boy’s console is destroyed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a young boy’s PlayStation was destroyed during a domestic incident, a Columbus police officer gave away a console from his own home.

Columbus police shared the story on Facebook Tuesday night.

Sergeant Michael Ramsey wrote:

So today (Sunday) I mark my guys in service.. They mark going to an address.. I learn that Officer Mark Murray had responded to a domestic incident a few weeks earlier. Officer Murray learned that this young man’s PS2 had been broken not by him but during an argument that had taken place.

Officer Murray took his PS3 which was about a year old and showed up and surprised this young man. Officer Murray gave the game console 2 controllers and all his games to this 11-year-old boy.

Mom was surprised so was he and his little sister was jumping up and down with joy because as she said “2 controllers I can play too”!

Thanks Murray you made my Christmas for sure… Honored to work with these officers.