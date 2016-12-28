Naked man jumping on cars in Tampa dies after being subdued by police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police are investigating an incident on Dale Mabry Highway that involved a naked man running around on the roadway jumping on cars.

Police say the incident started around 5:30 a.m. near Dale Mabry and Spruce Street, when a naked man ran on Dale Mabry and began behaving erratically, including banging his head on a car and jumping on cars.

Police responded to the scene to subdue the man, who appeared as though he was on “some kind of mind-altering drug,” according to Steve Hegarty with Tampa Police.

The man, who has not been identified, continued to fight the officers in the police car, where he suffered medical issues, Hegarty said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At this time, southbound traffic on Dale Mabry at Columbus is being diverted. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.