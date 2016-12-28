Murfreesboro police arrest man accused in fatal shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Cesar Lopez-Flores in Murfreesboro nearly two weeks ago.

After the shooting, Brittany Johnson told both police and News 2 that she had been kidnapped while waiting to pick up a friend in Shelbyville and placed in a vehicle where she was beaten.

During the drive, the victim said the men who abducted her spotted the vehicle of 30-year-old Cesar Lopez-Flores, making a U-turn and following him to his home.

Johnson said they made her knock on the door.

“They turned back into these super cops and they were like, ‘MPD, MPD,’ and I could hear Cesar say something,” Johnson said. “As soon I said it was me, they kicked the door, and I seen his face and he was like, ‘Oh my God, Brittany,’ and they shot him.”

He later died at the hospital.

Danny Holmes Jr. has been arrested by Murfreesboro police for the murder of Lopez-Flores.

A search warrant was served at Holmes’ home on West Main Street as detectives continue their investigation.

“It was hard for me, but it was hard because I saw his little girl standing right there when they shot him,” Johnson told News 2 after the crime. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Police told News 2 Johnson was not cooperative at first.

She told News 2 it wasn’t that she didn’t want to cooperate with police; she said the four suspects looked and acted so much like real cops she was afraid, especially after they said they would kill her.

“I didn’t know if the police were real or fake, so I didn’t trust speaking to them,” Johnson said. “It was everyone, [they were] like, ‘She’s not talking to police; she is an uncooperating witness. She must have something to do with this.’ I didn’t. I didn’t feel safe talking to them.”

Johnson said she and Flores were close friends. She said she and her friends often hung out with him at a Mexican restaurant in Murfreesboro.

The victim says the suspects knew everything about her, where she lived, and where her children went to school, and even knew everything about Flores.

She says they left her at Flores’ home and took her vehicle with her purse and cell phone inside. Johnson also said she is staying at an undisclosed location for safety reasons.

The case is ongoing and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.