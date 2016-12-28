More than 68K expected in downtown Nashville for Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The UT Vols are taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Thursday in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

More than 68,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville for the game being held at Nissan Stadium.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Fans are expected to arrive early for the 2:30 p.m. game with parking lots opening at 8:30 a.m. for those with parking passes, which have sold out.

Metro police says there will be no cash parking on the stadium campus, and there will be no overnight parking at the stadium on Dec. 29 or 30.

Tennessee players will begin the “Vol Walk” at 12:15 p.m. near the Titans Pro Shop on the east side of Nissan Stadium, and gates will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

Downtown parking information can be found by visiting ParkItDowntown.com.

Police remind fans that Nissan Stadium is a short walk from downtown via the Woodland Street Bridge’s sidewalks or the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

The traffic plan for the Music City Bowl will mirror that used for Tennessee Titans games. The Woodland Street Bridge will close by 11:30 a.m. and will then be available to only pedestrians and shuttle buses.

Gray Line of Tennessee will be operating park and ride shuttle bus service to the game beginning at 12:30 p.m. from Greer Stadium, located south of downtown at 534 Chestnut Street, and from the Renaissance Hotel at 611 Commerce Street downtown.

The cost for both of these services, which will run continuously up until game time, is $15 per person roundtrip.

BAG RESTRICTIONS

Those attending this game are reminded that the NFL’s restrictions on what can be brought into stadiums are strictly enforced for all events at Nissan Stadium, including college games.

No backpacks, duffle bags, etc., are permitted inside the stadium. For ladies, anything larger than a clutch-style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded. Click here for further information on the bag restrictions.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

The annual Battle of the Bands competition, featuring the marching bands from Tennessee and Nebraska, will take place at the intersection of Broadway and First Avenue at 5 p.m. Thursday. The music will be preceded by the Hot Chicken Eating World Championship at 4 p.m.

Broadway from First to Fifth avenues is closed now thru Saturday mid-morning for Music City Bowl Fan Zone activities.