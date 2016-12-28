Missing Nashville man’s body found in Marion County lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body found last Thursday in a Marion County lake has been identified as a missing Nashville man.

Metro police said the Medical Examiner’s Office identified Charles Pitts Jr. through dental records.

Pitts was reported missing on Dec. 9 by his family after he was last seen a few days before at his Page Circle home.

Authorities said Pitts had quit his job prior to disappearing and was reported to have depression issues.

His Dodge Charger was found near the lake before his body was recovered.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation. There was no immediate indication of foul play.