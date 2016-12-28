Middle Tennessee fires defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fresh off a 52-35 loss at the Hawaii Bowl, Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill announced defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix will not return in 2017.

“I am very appreciative to Tyrone and his family for everything they have contributed to our football program, this University and the entire community,” added Stockstill. Nix joined the Blue Raiders staff in 2012 after serving as defensive coordinator for four years at Ole Miss. Middle Tennessee gave up at least 31 points in each of its last 8 games of the season as teams averaged over 43 points a game against them in that stretch.

Stockstill also announced wide receiver coach Kez McCorvey will not be back as well. He only coached one season in Murfreesboro.

The search for their replacements is already underway.