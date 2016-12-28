Memorial held for missing woman found dead in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family and friends gathered at Centennial Park Wednesday afternoon for a memorial service for Ashley Brown.

Brown’s mother was emotional as she spoke with News 2 about the investigation surrounding her daughter’s death.

“I just want to know what happened to my daughter. Someone threw her away like she was garbage,” said Julie Brown.

An employee found the 27-year-old dead at a trash disposal site in South Nashville last Wednesday morning. Detectives believe her body came from a dumpster near the West End apartment complex where she was last seen.

Right now the medical examiners says Brown’s cause of death is inconclusive. They told News 2 that means multiple factors contributed to her death and they are still waiting for the results of certain tests to come back.

New 2 also asked police whether they were interviewing any people of interest in the case. They responded by saying their investigation remains open and active.

“They can’t tell us much, just because they can’t compromise what they are doing,” said Julie Brown.

Brown’s younger sister told News 2 about the person she adored.

“She was the biggest role model I had. She was my best friend, I always wanted to be like her. I always wanted to be like her she pushed me to be better,” said Heather Brown.

“Ashley deserves the truth. And who every did this to her deserves to pay. They took someone out this world that was not trash and what they did was so wrong. And how this ended up was so bad,” said Julie Brown.

Anyone who saw Brown after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 is urged to call police at 615-862-7329.

What she was wearing the last she was seen: Black sweater, striped scarf, and black boots