Mariota undergoes surgery in Charlotte

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Marcus Mariota’s road to recovery starts Wednesday following surgery on a torn fibula.

The Titans quarterback had surgery after suffering an injury Saturday when the team faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mariota underwent surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday to have a plate placed on his fibula.

His surgeon is Bob Anderson, who Titans Head Coach Mike Mularkey says is one of the best in the world.

Mariota is expected to be in recovery for the next four to five months.

Mularkey is hopeful the quarterback will be a part of some of the Titans OTAs.