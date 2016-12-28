Man charged in fatal south Nashville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that took the life of a female pedestrian earlier this month.

According to Metro police arrest affidavits, 28-year-old Joan Cortez-Estrella admitted to driving the vehicle that struck the victim.

The crash happened on Nolensville Pike near Welshwood Drive around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

A witness statement and parts of the vehicle found at the scene helped police develop a description of the suspected vehicle.

Officers located the car on Edmonson Pike on Monday, Dec. 19 and impounded it.

Cortez-Estrella reportedly contacted officers to get his vehicle back and agreed to speak with them on Dec. 27 at the South Precinct. It was during that meeting that he allegedly admitted to driving the car during the accident.

According to an affidavit, Cortez-Estrella does not have a driver’s license and provided officers with a Mexican Consular Card.

He was charged with failure to report an accident, not having a driver’s license, failure to render aid, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving death. His bond was set at $14,500, and he is due in court on Thursday.

Metro Police said the female victim did not have identification on her when she was hit. The Medical Examiner’s office is still working to identify her, according to an arrest affidavit.