NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said Wednesday they’ve charged a man in the murder of his own cousin.

Oshay Rutledge was shot to death near Church Street in Midtown on Oct. 25. The 24-year-old was hit in the head and ran to a nearby hookah bar for help before dying at the hospital.

His cousin, 25-year-old Charles Rutledge, is now charged in his death.

Details on his charges and bond weren’t immediately released.