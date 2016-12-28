Jack-knifed semi closes lanes of I-65 North near Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jack-knifed semi closed lanes of Interstate 65 North just south of Goodlettsville early Wednesday night.

It was reported just after 6:20 p.m. right after the Rivergate Parkway exit at mile marker 96.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

TDOT estimates at least a portion of the road will remain closed until at least 8:30 p.m.

Traffic is slowly backing up behind the accident. For the latest, visit wkrn.com/traffic.