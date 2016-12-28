Girls overwhelmed by customized teddy bears with late grandpa’s voice

OKLAHOMA (WTEN) — The reactions from two Oklahoma girls who received a very special gift for Christmas are touching hearts and causing more than a few tears across the country.

The two girls were given teddy bears, each containing a personalized audio recording of their beloved grandfather who had only just passed away the year before.

The girls seem excited by the teddy bears at first, then break down into tears when they recognize their grandfather’s voice, covering their eyes and hugging the bears tightly.

The entire thing was caught on camera by a relative and posted to Twitter, quickly going viral with 67,000 retweets and 108,000 likes so far.

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016