As his liver fails, Spring Hill rallies behind boy who fell in fire pit

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Spring Hill community is rallying Wednesday night to support a family whose son is dealing with a major medical setback.

Dozens will gather for a candlelight vigil tonight for Dylan Trevino.

In 2009 when he was just 5 years old, Dylan fell into a fire pit in his backyard. He was critically injured.

It’s a miracle he survived after being burned over 65 percent of his body. He also lost his small intestine.

The now 12-year-old had a quadruple organ transplant this year, but now his liver is failing.

Wednesday night’s vigil is being held at Grace Episcopal Church on Main Street at 6 p.m.

Dylan is currently hospitalized in Cincinnati to receive care.