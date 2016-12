SEABROOK, Texas (WCMH) — The U.S. Coast Guard in Texas is responding to reports of an aircraft down in the water.

USCG Houston spokesperson Petty Officer Andy Kendrick confirms to CNN this is an Apache helicopter that crashed before 5:40 p.m.

CNN reports the helicopter had lifted off from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base with two people on board and went down in Galveston Bay.

USCG is on scene assisting local authorities in the search for crew members.