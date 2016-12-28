Animal rescue groups seek Christmas tree donations

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two animal rescue groups in Middle Tennessee are asking for donations of real Christmas trees that may otherwise be thrown away after the holidays.

The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald says the trees will be used as food for its elephants. The non-profit says the trees must not have been treated with chemicals or pesticides

The sanctuary sits on more than 2,000 acres of land and gives retired zoo and circus elephants a place to live out the rest of their lives.

According to its website, elephants eat as much as 150 pounds of plant material each day.

Donations can be made at the back parking lot of the Elephant Discovery Center in downtown Hohenwald between December 26 and January 6.

Sanctuary staff will be available to speak with visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 29 and 30 and January 5 and 6.

Walden’s Puddle posted to its Facebook page about the need for trees, saying they would be used in the animals’ enclosures.

The wildlife rehabilitation group cares for injured and sick animals that are native to Tennessee.

Raccoons, birds, squirrels, and opossums are among the animals treated by the Joelton-based group.

Donated trees must be free of decorations, tinsel and colored spray.

To set-up an appointment to drop-off a tree, email: frontdeskwp@gmail.com.